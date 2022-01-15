I love assembling puzzles. There’s joy in finding all the border pieces, sorting similar pieces, making connections, and getting the big picture from the final product. My family knows that I love puzzles and they gave me 14 puzzles for Christmas. Each one has 1,000 pieces. In the past three weeks my wife and I have built three of them.
As I look at the New Year, I believe it can be compared to building a puzzle. When we start, we need to find the border. What are the things that give shape to your life? What holds all the pieces together? What pieces need to be sorted first? These give structure and meaning to the rest of the pieces. Jesus told us that we do not have to worry or be frustrated with the details of our lives. Instead, He laid out one priority to keep us focused. We read in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” Is His kingdom, character, and care the first thing that you see each day as you try to make sense of this life? These are the borders of my life. So, I seek Him first.
The second focus in puzzle building is to sort the pieces into similar colors or themes. I liken this to seeing how God has created us and called us to see others as created in His image and likeness. God has given each of us purpose and passion. He wants us to realize that we are not alone in the big picture. We have value and fit into His grand design. No person is insignificant. Together we bring Him glory. I liken this to the way God brings people together in His Church. We need each other. We are gifted and crafted to fit together and serve each other. We support and affirm each other. We are connected in Christ. We read in 1 Corinthians 12:12, “For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ.” It takes all of us to demonstrate the reality of the big picture. We are all needed. Have you made connections with other believers? Or are you still a single piece of the puzzle without a perceivable purpose?
In the process of finalizing the picture, I see the big picture. I realize that every piece is precious. Every piece has purpose. When I open my Bible, I get to see both the individual pieces of God’s program and the place where I fit in. Take time throughout this year to open the Bible and get God’s big picture for your life and for all of history. He has a plan. He never changes His mind and throws out the puzzle. We need to become familiar with His wisdom in how He has organized and designed the world and how we fit into His program. That means we are going to have to learn to identify His work of grace throughout history and in our story. This is going to take time and diligence. Paul wrote to his son in the faith, Timothy, about this very priority. He wrote in 2 Timothy 2:15, “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”
Enter into 2022 with the determination to be diligent in getting to know God and His plan for mankind. Make sure you are opening His Word and finding how all the pieces fit together. Glorify Him as you see the big picture. And enjoy the process of getting to know how you fit into His plan. Who knows, you may be the last piece of His puzzle.
Peter dobson is the pastor at the Danforth Community Chapel in Bruno, Minn. He can be reached at 320-245-2813.
