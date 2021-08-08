Colorful stuffed animals and furniture displaying a vintage camera sit in the windows framed in purple in downtown Hinckley. A display of photos featuring children hangs on a brick wall inside, as do several large pieces of material with a variety of designs. A bed is near a wall in a back room. A make-up vanity with pretty, sparkly tiaras is against another wall, while black feathered angel wings hang on a different wall.
Rebecca Lange, 45, is set up and ready to take portraits of people and pets. She celebrated the grand opening of Rebecca Lange Photography on Sunday, August 1.
The self-taught photographer said she is happy to move the business out of her Sandstone home and into the studio. She said her husband of 23 years, Merlin, was eager to help her with the move.
Her daughter, Destiny, helps with both the photography as a second shooter at events and as a receptionist at the studio.
Lange said her favorite subject is boudoir photography, but she enjoys creating sets for all types of subjects. Currently she has a set for childrens back to school mini sessions ready to go in the front of the studio. The large windows allow for beautiful natural lighting.
“I love Christmas,” Lange said excitedly. “Just wait.”
For more information on upcoming events visit her Facebook page or call 1-763-260-0597 to set up an appointment.
