Six Hinckley High School students are preparing for the annual One-Act play competition in Pine City on Saturday, Jan. 29. The play this year is called “Find Me” by Dennis Bush. The students characters sit in a circle and discuss their issues and struggles, from physical abuse to a parents divorce and anger issues. The characters try to process and learn how to deal with the individual situations as they talk them through. “Six characters struggle with real-life events that are unveiled during a video recording session,” explained Lisa Hodena, one of the teachers/directors. “As the characters record their stories certain truths about each character are revealed. It is a humorous and emotionally charged look at the fragility of our mental wellness and the importance of being heard and seen.”
