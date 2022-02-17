Hinckley, MN (55037)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low around -10F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low around -10F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.