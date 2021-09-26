When US Navy Veteran Joe Schweich’s asthma kicks in, it can be a scary and urgent situation. Sometimes he can’t even catch his breath enough to go for his inhaler. It is not an exaggeration to say it could be life-threatening. That’s where Duchess comes in.
Duchess, a young female German Shepherd, is now Schweich’s loyal companion and helper, thanks to a joint effort between the Pine City American Legion, Kanabec Country Veterans Services and Tim Hadler, a country musician who also is the founder of GUMI Camp USA.
GUMI, which stands for Glad You Made It, is a hobby farm/ranch that provides a place for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to live and heal, with the help of trained counselors and other vets. Each participant who goes through the program is given a puppy that they learn to care for and then take with them when they leave.
Although GUMI Camp is in southeastern Missouri, Hadler has strong connections to Minnesota and the Pine City area. Through a connection with a fellow musician, who also raises many of the dogs given to GUMI Camp participants, he has been performing regularly at the Pine City American Legion; a friend offered him a place to live when here in town; and recently he signed a lease for land in the area, which he plans to use to create a GUMI Camp in Minnesota.
“I’ve found this community to be very welcoming, and they’re especially supportive of their veterans,” he said with the enthusiasm and sincerity that imbues all that he does. “It’s a perfect place for GUMI Camp.”
While Hadler’s talent and connections have him rubbing elbows with country superstars such as Colin Raye and Randy Travis, he has chosen a less commercial path, instead using his music as a means to help others, particularly veterans.
“I love singing,” he said, “but if it’s not for something, then why do it?”
When Hadler was contacted by Erica Bliss, Veterans’ Services Officer for Kanabec County, about obtaining a service dog for Schweich, he brought it to the attention of Kirk Brune, the commander of Pine City’s American Legion post. Brune thought it was the kind of project the Legion would like to be involved with. “Tim plays at the Legion for donations only and all proceeds go to the training of the dog,” Brune noted, echoing the respect many have for Hadler’s passion and dedication.
Brune took the request to the Legion’s board, which agreed to contribute $1,500 toward the purchase and training of Duchess. Schweich, who also happens to be a musician, has since performed at the Legion, bringing his pooch with him for patrons to meet.
“I have seen the benefit it has been for Joe,” Brune said. “This is a program we are proud to be a part of.” He added that the Pine City American Legion has since contributed another $700, with plans for more to come.
Schweich, who served on the USS Phoenix nuclear submarine, has an adult daughter as well as two sons, age 12 and 16 at home. He has involved the boys in training Duchess as a way to bond with them and provide an ongoing link to him should something happen. It is well-known that service dogs can have a positive effect on veterans and their families, not only by providing companionship and emotional support but also by being trained to perform tasks. Duchess is learning to notice when Schweich experiences asthma-related complications and to fetch his inhaler if prompted.
Schweich said he’s truly thankful for the opportunity and the assistance from the Legion.
“Training these dogs is very expensive,” he said. “There’s no way this would have happened without the Legion’s gracious help.”
In addition to performing to help raise funds, the Navy veteran also is joining with Hadler to help expand GUMI Camp USA to Minnesota. “I’m excited to be able to help other veterans down the road by being a part of this process,” he said.
This October, Hadler plans to have a groundbreaking for a small welcome center on the leased land here in Minnesota. He pointed out that as with GUMI Camp in Missouri, the work will be done primarily by veterans.
“Veterans helping each other is the key to the program’s success,” he said. “If you haven’t been in the military, in combat, it can be difficult to understand and fathom. Often, it’s best to be around other vets. But they don’t like things handed to them. They want to work for what they get.”
Which is why Hadler is quick to add that friends and family of veterans with PTSD play a key role as well, by providing patience and support, but also in helping convince vets to connect with organizations such as Hadler’s: “If you think your son or daughter might need our help, be sure to tell them that really it’s GUMI and other veterans who need their help.”
Anyone seeking more information on GUMI Camp and their service dog program, or to get help with PTSD for themselves or a loved one, contact Camp Gumi at 1-888-612-8881 or visit gumicampusa.com.
