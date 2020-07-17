Making music on Main Street

Music has been a big part of Kevin Smith’s life about as long as he can remember.
“I’ve always had guitars,” Smith said. “My mom played guitar. I had guitars hanging in my room. I had this bass – my uncle pulled the frets out of it, so I had a bass with no frets.”
It has been a long strange trip that led him to a setting up a home for music at 103 Main Street E. in Hinckley. Moustique (pronounced “moose-teek”) Music & Boutique is living tribute to the days when the neighborhood music store was place for musicians of all ages to gather, trade tips, and check out what coveted new or vintage instruments might be in stock.
“This is a throwback,” Smith said, “This is what it would have been like when I was a kid.”
There are LPs by the front window, a stereo system playing everything from Bill Haley & The Comets to The Police, amps on the floor and walls lined with basses and guitars.
Some of the most beautiful guitars in his store are by a brand called ToneSmith, which happen to be made by a fellow named Kevin Smith who lives in Hinckley and owns a music store.
As a musician who loved woodworking, Smith learned how to do instrument repair as a young man and began rehabilitating used and beat-up instruments to their original glory.
“I just strip them all down, and bring them back to life,” he said.
The next step was to start building his own instruments, but Smith held off ... for a while.
“I didn’t want to make guitars because there’s so many guitar-makers,” he said. “I said, ‘I’ll never be a guitar-maker.’ Then what do I do?”
Smith began helping to manufacture guitars for a well-known brand, building hundreds of guitars for another manufacturer. But it was the same thing, over and over.
“It was hard for me because I like creating things, rather than, ‘Fifty white, fifty red,’” he said.
So now he does it his own way. Every ToneSmith guitar is made by Smith, by hand in his own workshop – which is also his home.
His approach toward making a guitar is often a kind of collaboration with the customer – and his guitars have been played on stage by artists such as REM, Ted Nugent, Dan Wilson of Semisonic and Tom Petty. Smith recently spotted one of his guitars onstage during a Good Morning America performance by the band Sugarland.
“I don’t really pre-make them,” Smith explained. “A shoemaker doesn’t necessarily make a bunch of shoes in advance because he doesn’t know who they’re going to fit. So I try to make what people like, what they’re looking for.”
When he’s not running the shop or making guitars, Smith is making music of his own with his band Fully Rockamatic.
“We’re finally getting going again,” he said. “We had a great practice last night – it was really fun. I’m excited about that too.”
Moustique Music & Boutique is currently open with limited hours due to COVID-19 concerns. Call Kevin Smith at 320-428-8907 to find out more about store hours or ToneSmith Guitars – or just check out the ToneSmith Guitars Facebook page.
