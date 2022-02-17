Jacob James Braun, 28, of Vail, Arizona, is facing felony charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting a peace officer, fleeing a police officer, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for an event that occurred on Feb. 9 in southern Pine County.
According to the complaint:
On February 9, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office learned that a car was stolen from a gas station in Grantsburg, Wisc. and was traveling westbound on Hwy 70. A deputy located the vehicle and waited for backup. The car entered Chisago County via Hwy 61. The Pine County deputy followed the car down a dead end road with his emergency lights on. The stolen car, a 2011 Dodge Avenger, allegedly driven by Braun, made a u-turn, and the deputy had to back up to avoid being hit. The deputy followed Braun towards Rush City, but the pursuit was terminated for the safety of other drivers and pedestrians.
Braun was spotted a short time later on Hwy 107 in Pine County by the Minnesota State Patrol. The trooper clocked him at speeds of 109 miles per hour. The trooper pursued Braun with lights and sirens, but again terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. A Kanabec County deputy pursued the vehicle as well, but also lost sight of him.
Around 10:30 a.m., the trooper located the Avenger at a gas station in Brook Park. According to the complaint, Braun was putting gas in the car when he noticed the trooper and jumped in the car, attempting to start it. The trooper blocked Braun with their squad car. Braun then used his car to ram into the trooper’s squad car. The trooper exited the vehicle and ordered Braun out of the vehicle. The trooper opened the door of the Avenger and Braun continued to put the car in drive, crashing into the squad car door. The trooper then tased Braun, and Braun proceeded to grab the taser probes and pull them out. He put his car in reverse and began to back up; the trooper had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit and suffered scrapes and abrasions on their leg.
According to the complaint, Braun fled again in his vehicle at speeds over 100 mph, throwing things out the window and avoiding the stop sticks. A few minutes later his vehicle was located in a ditch near Brook Park. Braun was located running on the road. Two Pine County deputies were able to detain him a few minutes later.
A search of Braun yielded a plastic baggie containing five while pills, which were consistent with Xanax/alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance. The deputies also found a piece of burnt tin foil with two burnt white round pills. Braun was taken to the Pine County jail where he stated that he had swallowed a bag of fentanyl and could feel it starting to open up inside him. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Braun had multiple active warrants. Braun has convictions of felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession from 2018 and 2021.
If convicted Braun will face a maximum of seven years and/or a $14,000 fine for the second degree assault, a maximum of three years and/or a $6,000 fine for assault on a peace officer, a maximum of three years and/or a $5,000 fine for fleeing a police officer, and a maximum of five years and/or a $10,000 fine for the possession charge.
