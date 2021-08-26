A 57-year-old man received serious injuries after his motorcycle flipped on Interstate 35 in Pine County on Aug. 19.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Thursday, Aug. 19 at approximately 1:46 p.m., a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Steven Paul Singewald, 57, of Kinney, Minnesota was heading southbound on Interstate 35 near Beroun Crossing Road.
The front tire and wheel started to wobble, then the motorcycle hit the shoulder and flipped.
Pine County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Air Care and Ambulance, Essentia Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol reported to the scene.
Singewald was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with injuries described as life-threatening.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that roads were dry at the time of the crash, Singewald was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
