A 19-year-old Kettle River man is dead after drowning in a Pine County Lake on Aug. 2.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, deputies responded to a report of a drowning in Elbow Lake near an address on Elbow Shore Lane in Finlayson.
Deputies spoke with people at the scene who were swimming with Benjamin Whipple, 19, of Kettle River and witnessed him go under the water and not resurface.
Finlayson Fire Department and St. Louis County Search and Rescue were called to the scene to assist in the recovery of the man. Whipple’s remains were located later in the evening.
