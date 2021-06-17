Steve and Estelle Martin have been named the 2021 Pine County Farm Family of the Year.
According to U of M Extension, Steve’s grandfather Fred purchased the original farm in 1920, and he and his wife Lydia raised various kinds of livestock with their seven children.
Steve’s parents, Arlan and Della, moved back to the farm in 1954 and bought from Fred and Lydia. Arlan and Della ran a dairy operation on the farm with their six children.
Steve attended the University of Minnesota-Waseca, then moved back to the farm in 1986 and began dairy farming with his parents.
Steve married Estelle in 1994, and together they have a son, Joshua. Steve and Estelle are the current owner-operators of their farm, while Joshua, who works off the farm as a security officer, helps out the family when needed.
The Martin family currently own 320 acres and rent another 20, all of it used for grass hay and pasture. The Martins milk 51 Holstein cows in a step-up flat parlor, and the cows are housed in a sand bedded free-stall barn. The family raises their own replacement heifers and sell their bull calves.
The Martins are members of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association, MN Dairy Herd Improvement Association, American Dairy Association and Land O’Lakes Cooperative. They belong to Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson. Steve and Estelle volunteer with many local organizations including the Hinckley/Finlayson schools, the local fire department, Sandstone Soccer Association, the Pine County Dairy Board, the DHIA Board and their church.
