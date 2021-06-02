Hinckley American Legion Post #388 honored the fallen heroes on Monday with a Memorial Day service. Guest speakers included Pastor Tim Schiller of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel and Veteran’s Service Officer Mindy Sandell. Al Wolter placed the wreath in memory of the fallen soldiers.
