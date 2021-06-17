Motorists in Hinckley, Two Harbors, and Hibbing will begin to notice changes on the signalized corridors through these communities. Over the past weekend and into this week, MnDOT is adjusting the signal timing on Highway 48 in Hinckley, Highway 61 in Two Harbors, and Highway 169 in Hibbing. The changes are the result of a traffic signal optimization study that was done earlier this year and are expected to help improve mobility and reduce delay through these communities.
Motorists will need to pay attention at the signals, as the timing and sequencing may not be what they are used to. When making a left turn at certain intersections, drivers may find that the green left turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle. Additionally, signals with flashing yellow arrow capabilities may operate the flashing yellow arrow at different times of the day to best fit the traffic volumes. Drivers on the local side streets may notice longer wait times to accommodate traffic flow on the corridors.
When the adjustments are completed, motorists on the through corridors will benefit from reduced delays, stops, fuels, emissions, and wear and tear on their vehicles. Nationally, updating traffic signal timing has been shown to reduce traffic delay by 15-20 percent, reduce travel times by up to 25 percent, and has a benefit to cost ratio that can exceed 40:1.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org. For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast.
