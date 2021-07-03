The 2021 Corn and Clover Carnival is shaping up to be one of the best yet.
Saturday’s parade will boast the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Red Bull Marching Band kicking off the parade behind the Hinckley Honor Guard playing the National Anthem. This band is made up of approximately 50 members. According to their website, the group was officially organized on April 30, 1900 and has proudly served state and nation for over 114 years, seeing service in WWI, WWII and the Global War on Terrorism. “Whether performing for the public, supporting military ceremonies, or entertaining US Service members and our allies, the Soldier-Musicians of the Red Bull Band are honored to serve in one of the US Army’s most respected Divisions.”
Keeping with the military theme, another key feature in this year’s parade will be the Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Honor Guard from Cass Lake, Minn.
New attractions coming to CCC this year are a medallion hunt, Red, White and Blue balloon release and a pet parade. The medallion hunt is sponsored by the Hinckley V.F.W. Post #4118 and the Kroschel Agency. The first clue will go out on Monday, July 5 and will be posted on the V.F.W., Kroschel Agency, Hinckley Chamber and Hinckley News Facebook pages. They will also be posted in the windows of the Kroschel Agency and the Hinckley News. The prize for finding the medallion is $600 cash.
The balloon launch will be on Friday evening at 9 p.m. The V.F.W. invites everyone to join them in purchasing a balloon as they honor the soldiers who now “reside in memories, the soldiers still fighting to protect our freedoms and for those who will ensure our country remains the greatest nation” by releasing a balloon in their honor. Balloon pre-sales will be available at the Hinckley News office later this week.
The Pine County Public Health Department will be offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Main Street after the parade.
Returning Favorites
CCC Buttons are on sale all over town and the prizes this year are nothing to sneeze at! Prizes include multiple cash prizes, a Corn Hole board and bags set, handmade cutting boards and so much more!
The sidewalk chalk contest will be held on Friday, July 9. This year’s theme is “Patriotic”. Entries in the four age categories will be judged on originality/creativity, elements of art, craftsmanship and artistry, theme and overall execution. Prizes will be awarded for each age group and for best in show.
Saturday night will be topped off with another amazing fireworks display. However, the location has changed slightly from previous years. This year they will be set off west of Hinckley just north of Tower Road. The change in location allows for full use of Westside Park and the ball fields for the softball tournament. According to Carnival Coordinator, Barb Woody, there will still be great viewing from Main Street! They can also be viewed from Westside Park, anywhere along Highway 61, County Road 18 or along Tower Road (please keep to one side of the road only please).
