Residents are concerned about the increase in crime, including the rising number of thefts and break-ins in Hinckley and the surrounding areas. A growing number are fed up and ready to take action. Susan Ohnstad, 67, retired from her job in the Twin Cities and moved back home to the Hinckley area.
She was shocked by the changes in the small community.
“When I moved away it was a peaceful little town,” Ohnstad said. Her concern increased when a puppy was hit and killed by a speeding vehicle after it ran onto the road. What if it had been a small child, she wondered.
She pulled up the “Whats happening in Hinckley” Facebook page and scrolled through the posts. A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Daggetts Fresh Foods in the middle of the day. Someone’s relative’s home was broken into and the list goes on.
“It’s a different world now,” Ohnstad said.
Ohnstad belonged to a Neighborhood Watch program in the Twin Cities and considered it a success. She decided to reach out and start a program in Hinckley.
Once Ohnstad ordered the information from www.nnwi.org, she contacted Chief Deputy Scott Grice. After a date and time for an informational meeting for the community was set, she asked to be placed on the agenda for the city council during a regular meeting. She asked them to adopt the program. They agreed and said they will look into funding or grants to help support the program.
“It will take a collective effort to change anything,” said Kyle Morell, city administrator.
The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in the community room at Hinckley City Hall at 106 1st Street South East. Ohnstad said Grice will explain what information law enforcement needs from residents in order to investigate incidents.
Ohnstad hopes residents will step forward and commit to the program. She posted the information on the Facebook page and will answer questions either on the page or at the meeting.
“It’s my hometown and I believe in it,” Ohnstad said. “We have to help ourselves.”
