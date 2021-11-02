Pine County is ranked near the bottom of the state when it comes to high-speed internet access, but those involved in a new county-wide effort hope to get things moving to bring resident faster connections through a $100,000 grant.
“The pandemic has shown us that access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury,” said Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter. .
She noted that Pine County is currently ranked 86th out of 87 counties for having access to wireline internet with download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.
A report generated by Connected Nation shows that out of 11,373 households in the county, only 52% have access to wireline service with those speeds. And speed tests conducted this spring show there may be more households unserved than this.
Pine County officials are inviting the public to attend a Blandin Broadband Community Vision meeting where priorities will be determined, and projects developed to improve internet access and use.
“Pine County was named one of six new Blandin Broadband Communities, a program that provides planning, technical and financial support to communities that demonstrate the determination to bring the benefits of a broadband-enabled economy to their communities,” said Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter. “These six communities will have access to a special grant fund, but projects will have to meet Blandin Foundation standards to be funded.”
All interested community members can join a Zoom meeting at 10:30 am on Monday, Nov. 15 to help identify Pine County’s strengths and gaps, and again on Monday Nov. 22 to brainstorm project ideas and make decisions about potential projects.
Once those projects are determined, local non-profits, schools and governments will have the opportunity to apply for up to $100,000 in total grant funding over two years.
To join the effort, complete a pre-registration survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDBLCR2 or contact Lezlie at 320-591-0019 or lezlie.sauter@co.pine.mn.us by Nov. 12 to receive a survey.
