There is a new face in Hinckley. Dr. Nikki Frogner and Sunshine Chiropractic Center have joined Dr. Lezlie Puetz at Country Chiropractic on Main Street.
Dr. Nikki grew up in Scandia, Minn. with her five siblings. She played basketball for St. Olaf college, graduating in 2015. After an injury her junior year, she decided to go into chiropractic. She took a year off after graduating from St. Olaf, and then began her schooling at Northwestern Health Sciences University, receiving her Doctor of Chiropractic.
She moved with her boyfriend and three dogs to the Hinckley area in August. In her spare time she enjoys hunting and fishing. This year, during bow season, she shot a record buck.
Dr. Nikki loves working with athletes, families, kids and pregnant women. She is certified in the Webster technique which helps balance the pelvis of pregnant moms which helps baby have the optimal position for birthing.
Dr. Lezie says that Nikki is a godsend and just what she was looking to add to her practice.
Even if you aren’t looking for a new chiropractor, stop in and meet Dr. Nikki and welcome her to the area.
