Empower Learning Center has opened Empower Hour, a food pantry of non-perishable items for the greater Hinckley area.
Empower staff began collaborating on this project with Family Pathways, Hinckley-Finlayson School District’s Wellness Committee, Essentia Health Sandstone, Pine County Public Health, and the University of MN Extension in the Fall of 2019. In the Spring of 2020, just as our plans were turning to action, all H-F schools went to distance learning and we had to put the pantry on hold. Finally, in the Fall of 2021 with sponsorship from Family Pathways, we were able to pick this up again. With renewed excitement from our students we cleared out the space needed, began setting up our shelving, creating signage, choosing a name, and designing advertising.
In November our students went to Family Pathways in Sandstone to pick up our first shipment of food. We have been officially open for business since December, and hope to serve more community members each month. Empower Hour Food Pantry is open to the public Mondays and Fridays 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. We are located at 206 Main Street East. Stop in to shop or ask questions, or call us at 320-384-6132 and ask for Empower.
