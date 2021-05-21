Helping families overcome addiction and drug or alcohol abuse is the goal of a new treatment facility in Sandstone.
Recent preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that drug overdose deaths increased 27% from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, 1,008 Minnesotans died of an overdose compared to 792 in 2019. Opioid deaths increased by 59% and deaths from synthetic opioids increased by 81%, according to the MDH.
Ascertain Recovery Centre’ recently opened in the former Ben Franklin at 413 Commercial Drive, Sandstone. The center provides intensive outpatient treatment. They offer a variety of group therapies as well as individual counseling. The center partners with several outside entities for needs such as comprehensive mental health treatment and will refer qualifying clients when needed.
“We need to get help to the people who need it,” said Carly Anderson, one of four owners of the for-profit center. She said northern Pine County has a large amount of substance addiction and subsequently several substance related deaths.
Hinckley and Sandstone areas have seen a 70-80% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths as well as an uptick in heroin and synthetics related deaths.
“There is a higher rate of death and the use is tremendous,” Anderson said. “It’s not just happening in large areas like Duluth and the Twin Cities.”
The county also has a large percentage of parents using drugs and alcohol, which results in relatives taking care of their children, Anderson said. She said the treatment offers parenting classes that includes educating both the parents and the caretakers of their children.
Currently, the center offers treatment for adults ages 19 and up. Anderson said they are working toward certification to include teenagers.
“This affects everyone from all walks of life,” Anderson said. She said drugs and alcohol cause a chemical reaction in the brain that can change the users behavior and personality. Part of the treatment is teaching clients how to step away from the old environment and move forward with their lives.
“We need to break the cycle,” Anderson said. “We need to pull families together and pull them through the treatment together.”
There is also an office in Cloquet and another opening in Gateway Family Health Clinic in Hinckley.
For more information visit ascertainrecovery.org or call 1-320-245-9966 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
