The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board has made some changes to the 2022-23 school year calendar.
Alaina Williams said the committee took feedback from staff at both schools and also students from the high school. “The most telling information was spring break,” said Williams. “ Spring coaches and athletes still practice during spring break, funny your high school students don’t like a full week of spring break.”
She also said another point of view is from parents with young children have to find daycare for a week since many families can’t afford a week long vacation. “So the we compromised came up with a little break,” said Williams.
“The committee took this information and ran with it,” she said. “We felt like this version was best for our students, a little for our staff.” The new version of the calendar has a May 5 day off, so the staff and students have an extra day off in the spring. “Our teachers are running on very thin ice by that time in the school year, and a three day weekend is just the breather they need to get through till the end,” she said.
Another topic that the calendar committee dealt with was deer day. The committee recommended that instead of “deer day” they have the Friday before Christmas break. Williams said that this was more important to the majority of the staff as they are looking to spend time with family and travel.
Board Member Shelly Skaff questioned the decision to get rid of “deer day” saying that she had received a few phone calls regarding “deer day.” She explained that the reason for “deer day” originally was to avoid students skipping school to hunt as “deer day” is the Monday after the opening weekend of hunting season.
High School Principal Brian Masterson, said the students do have personal and vacation days that they can use for hunting if they would like to be gone.
“My opinion from talking to other people and I know a lot of staff and students are big into hunting, and we have had it for so many years, I would prefer we kept “deer day”.
Board Member Leo Irlbeck said he had talked to one staff member and that person said he thought that was a good time to have a break there and he thought Christmas break was long enough. “It has been important to our district for years,” said Irlbeck.
Williams told the board the committee worked hard to incorporate all the feedback they received from staff and students. “However, if deer day is something that Hinckley-Finlayson schools wants to have as a tradition, that is something you should probably stick with.”
A motion was made to accept the changes to the calendar by Chairperson Jodi Storlie and seconded by Dave Ubl. The motion passed 5-2 with Storlie, Ubl, Hanson, Hickle and Grochowski voting for, and Irlbeck and Skaff voting against.
