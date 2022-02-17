One of the highlights of my week is writing birthday and anniversary cards to the church family and friends. Often it is the only note of recognition that they receive. It’s sad that we don’t stay connected with people through the mail much anymore. When God wanted to express His love for us, He sent us a letter. He gave us His Word, the Bible. As we open this precious gift, we can hear the heart of our Lord expressing His love for us through the greatest gift He could give: His Son, Jesus.
With Valentine’s Day now in our rear-view mirror, you might need to be reminded that you are still on God’s radar. One of my favorite passages on God’s love is found in Paul’s epistle to the Romans. In Romans 8:1 we read that “there is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” Our debt is paid and by faith we enter into a personal and eternal relationship with the Father through the Son. We are “in Christ.” What a holy transaction. We are God’s family, heirs with the King of the Universe. Wow!
Then in Romans 8:28, Paul tells us the God is working all things together for the good of those that God loves, the ones He called into a personal and eternal relationship with Himself. He has a purpose and a plan. And He is working out all the details for our benefit. Then, in Romans 8:32, we read of the superlative nature of God’s love-gift. Paul writes, “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” Everything we will ever need He will supply. He gave us His best gift, so why do we think that He would hold back other precious blessings?
These blessing my not be seen as God sent them. In the next few verses of Romans 8, we see the saints going through tough stuff. They experience persecution and pain because they have been identified as sons and daughters of God. But, by faith we need to remember the rest of the chapter. Thou we may be “sheep for the slaughter,” we are never separated from God’s love. You name the trouble and God will remind you that every trial or sorrow will never eclipse His love.
So, keep the bedrock truth of Romans 8:39 in mind when the enemy points out that the pain you are enduring proves that God has forgotten you. “Nothing shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” God gave you His best gift. And He continues to shower you with His peace and presence through the pain and persecution that makes you look up. Thank Him for the reminders of His grace. Dear saint, you are loved and never alone!
Peter dobson is the pastor at the Danforth Community Chapel in Bruno, Minn. He can be reached at 320-245-2813.
