An increased need for therapy services since the pandemic spurred an area counseling service to expand into the Hinckley area.
Love the Journey Counseling Center is a general outpatient center that recently opened in Hinckley. It is an extension of a Mora office that has been steadily growing since it opened in 2014, said Chris Coleman, office manager. They serve all ages, from young children on up and a wide variety of issues from depression to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and substance addictions.
Many clients travel from nearby Pine County, including Hinckley, Pine City and Sandstone areas, said therapist Ben Coleman. He said the company had both the need and the ability to expand the business this year.
“Hinckley is an underserved population,” Ben said. He added that many people from Pine County travel a roughly 40 minute commute to the Mora office.
Depression, anxiety and trauma are some of the top reasons clients list for seeking therapy at the Mora office, according to Chris.
“I believe everyone has something to gain from counseling,” Chris said. “It’s not just to fix what is broken but to also make what’s good great. Weirdly enough no one’s perfect, who knew?”.
Last year the pandemic contributed to the addition of many new clients seeking therapy. In response, they hired more therapists, who will work in both Mora and Hinckley. There are also two new therapists who specialize in working with younger children.
They didn’t know what to expect when the state first shut down in 2020. At first the business slowed down as schools and businesses were ordered to shut down and people stayed home. But as the pandemic wore on and anxieties rose, so did business.
“We saw a dramatic increase of new clients,” Ben said. He said they saw clients struggling with an increase of addiction issues, relapses from drugs and alcohol and an increase of domestic abuse.
He said he has long term clients who have been sober and relapsed due to the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic is a complex issue,” Ben said. He explained people who already struggled with social anxiety before the pandemic struggle even more during the pandemic. The kids were home, schools were closed, family gatherings were canceled, jobs were lost and anxiety levels skyrocketed for both adults and kids.
“Isolation is great for stopping the spread of a pandemic,” said Chris. “But it’s not great for mental health.”
Children learn how to behave in a variety of social situations while they’re in school, as well as reading, writing and arithmetic.
“Across the board, kids are struggling,” Ben said. “They’re not learning social skills from their teachers or other students.” He said that can lead to a speech delay in younger students and mental health struggles for kids of all ages.
The number of elementary aged kids seeking therapy increased. Ben said elementary school is where children learn a lot of social behaviors, including how to behave in certain situations, taking turns and playing nice with each other.
He said he was surprised to discover how many Pine County residents do not have access to the internet. He said kids who were already struggling at subjects while in school really fell behind during distance learning, especially ones left on their own.
“They get packets of homework dropped off by the bus and they can’t get feedback from the teacher until two weeks later,” Ben said. “Then they fall even further behind. It has a cumulative effect.” He said he has talked to a few teens in the last few weeks who are worried about falling further behind.
“We will be seeing the fallout from this for quite a while,” said Chris.
