There is a full range of summer activities at Hinckley-Finlayson. Most sports teams will have summer schedules, swim lessons are scheduled, the summer musical and various community education programs. Please check the community education website and facebook page.
Summer school will be July 26 through August 12. Please check in with Mr. Masterson or Mrs. Scullard if you wish to have your child registered for summer school. There will be some hybrid and extended options for high schoolers who need to get credits up to date or sports eligibility.
It has been a long sixteen months since the world forced our schools to change radically last March. I want to thank the staff, teachers, parents, community, and school board for rallying together to do the best in a situation we were not prepared for. The pandemic has been frustrating and draining but our community persevered.
There is a group of students, parents, staff, and board members who spent many hours studying, listening, and deciding on the best course of action as each new piece of information came to us from the CDC, state of Minnesota, or Federal Government. Each time they came through for our community. Thank you to the Hinckley-Finlayson Schools Re-opening committee: Audrey Storlie, Brady Johnson, Tony Stiel, Kristie Ronchetti, Alyssa Vickstrom, Laura Schmitz, Joe France, Sarah Beckrich, Deb Hekrdle, Leisa Knauff, Anna Cawcutt, Brian Masterson, Bonnie Scullard, Elizabeth Conway, Jodi Storlie, and Mary Ellen VonRueden. I hope we never have to do it again but thank you for the great work.
Here is to an open, healthy, and energetic summer of 2021
JagsUnited
