Here’s a chance to learn about beginning grape growing - both table and wine grapes. Do this at a Beginner Grape Grower Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. check-in) at the Ann River Vineyard and Winery south of Mora. It will be presented by University of Minnesota Extension Horticulturists Annie Klodd, Extension Educator in Vegetable and Fruit Production, and Matthew Clark, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist and Grape Researcher.
Learn about the University of Minnesota grape breeding program and the industry in Minnesota, native grapes, and cold hardy varieties. In the vineyard, see how grapes grow and learn vine terminology, vine structure, and how vines are attached to trellising. Vine spacing, planting, site selection, insects, diseases, and variety selection will be covered. Ripening and when to harvest, including how to use a refractometer, will also be covered.
Steve, Kathy, Luke, and Jamie Watrin will host the workshop. They will offer an optional winery tour following the vineyard workshop.
Preregistration is Required by Aug. 2 – There is no cost, but space is limited. If registration fills, you will be put on a waiting list. To register: call 320-679-6440 or send an email to Kelsey.schiferli@co.pine.mn.us or register online at z.umn.edu/FallForAll2021.
