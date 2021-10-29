What happens when a large storm system over the Atlantic blocks weather patterns over the eastern half of the Untied States funneling moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico? The answer is the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. This Sunday will be the 30th anniversary of that storm.
It all began the afternoon of October 31, 1991 as kids prepared to trick or treat throughout Minnesota. The snow continued to fall and according to a 1991 article in the Hinckley News, District Forester Bob Quady reported 15 inches of snow for that day with an additional nine inches on Friday. Saturday’s wind caused drifts of 4 to 5 feet in depth.
Plowing crews worked throughout the storm and for days after in an attempt to keep roads open. Emergency services functioned, just a little slower than normal. The Pine County Sheriff’s Department reported that ambulance crews were assisted throughout the weekend by county, township and private plows as they responded to calls.
Area schools were closed and nearly every public activity was cancelled. Mail service was cut on Friday and rural carriers did not return to their routes until Monday morning.
Sheriff Don Faulkner stated that emergency services held up very well throughout the storm. He said they even had a call from a Pine County resident requesting deputies deliver a gallon of gas to his home for his snowblower.
The Hinckley News article concluded by saying “But for those who were around to experience that storm, this record breaking winter storm will live on in their memories as the storm of a lifetime.”
Memories
Here are some memories from our staff of that blustery day:
- I have two memories from that day. First, my great aunt had to go to the hospital that night (I can’t remember why exactly) but my dad came to town with his plow truck and plowed the way for the ambulance to get through to her house and back to the hospital. The second memory is that my friends and I were at a Halloween party, we were juniors in high school, and my friend’s mom came and picked us up, because we were not going to be walking home, (plowing snow all the way) in her Chevy Celebrity. - Jennifer
- I was 9 years old and we had just moved from Texas to Minnesota so that was my first experience with a Minnesota winter. - Cassie
- I remember riding with my sister’s boyfriend trying to get home. We got in an accident, which delayed our getting home. Once we got home, we all stayed there, my poor mom was stuck with us all until we were plowed out. - Lisa
- I was a manager at the Pamida store in Mora at the time. It was a Thursday and I was off (I had every other Thursday off because I worked every other weekend).
There were weather warnings all over the news for a couple days before. What was being predicted for the weather actually happened. It started off as a warm morning. By 9-10 it started to rain and the wind really picked up. Around lunchtime the rain started to become slushy, then freezing rain and then snow. The snow was coming down hard, much of the time 2” per hour. It just kept snowing and snowing. It snowed all night long and into the early morning before the snow lightened up but continued.
I remember the district manager requiring the store to open that day so I had to try and figure out how I was going to make the mile trek to the store. Another manager was able to pick me up in his 4-wheel drive truck. We made it to the parking lot of the store and were just barely able to get off the road because the lot was not plowed yet. We opened the store but hardly any workers could make it and there were no customers. Around noon, a few customers started to come in. I remember talking to one guy who was buying a candy bar and said he just wanted to see if he could make it into town. Something I heard frequently from those who could make it into the store that day.
When I came home that evening, I remember walking up the path cut through the snow and thinking that it would be a long, long winter. - Jeff
- I was at college at the University of North Dakota (Grand Forks) at the time. That area only got grazed by the storm, so we got a lot of wind and only a little snow (which isn’t uncommon for that area). However because of the storm, the home football game for that Saturday afternoon was canceled due to the other team not being able to travel. So we pretty much just sat around and watched the news reports on TV. - Bill
- We were living in Esko at that time. My son was four years old that year, and very much wanted to go trick or treating. We put his devil costume on over his snow suit and took him out. We plowed through at least a foot of snow that evening. Later that night, our power went out and was out for three days. - Jamie
- I was a student at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, with a part-time job as a security monitor for the U of M hospital. I lived in Dinkytown, across campus, so as my shift ended in the wee hours of the morning, I tromped home through the snow ... so much snow. The one thing I had always been told about the U of M is that they never, NEVER called a snow day. So, a few hours later that same morning I got up for class and made my way on foot through Dinkytown, through campus, and across the Mississippi River on the Washington Avenue Bridge to the West Bank campus – a little over a mile. The snow was pretty light and fluffy, but it was waist-high in many places, so it took a while to get there. I arrived, of course, to an empty classroom. Apparently everyone else got the memo: for the first time in living memory, the U of M called a snow day. I sighed, turned around, and trudged home. - Mike
- My husband’s favorite holiday is Halloween. We would take pictures and he always asks who they are. Then I would send the pictures to them at Christmas time. The Halloween blizzard in 1991-I made soup (probably wild rice) and bread and we had friends over that could get there. The old group of teachers: Shavor’s, Orazem’s , Harding’s, Wetschka’s and Dewey’s. Any time there was a blizzard and no school we would all gather at somebody’s home. We had so much laughter, food, and friendships. - Mary Ellen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.