A non-denominational rally, known as the Revive Alive Rally is set to be held August 20-22 at the Hinckley Community Center.
It started with a group of five ladies who began praying two years ago for the community. The group has grown by leaps and bounds and other groups in cities up and down the I35 corridor are also praying for revival. Our group felt called to host the Revive Alive Rally.
“One of the reasons we started praying in the beginning was for the youth...there has been a lot of drug trafficking in the area. We are hoping area youth will be drawn to the Lord instead of drugs,” said Nancy Bartel, one of the organizers of the revival.
“It’s not about denomination, we are talking about the Kingdom of God,” said Wally Bartel. “We are a spontaneous uprising of people who feel that now is the time to make a move to bring people to God.”
The three day event will include a children’s ministry hosted by the Community Worship Center of Sandstone and a baptisimal service on Sunday. “God is on the move to get people to come to him,” said Nancy. “We are expecting miracles of people accepting Jesus to help make a change in their lives.”
Some of the scheduled speakers include: Mary Peltz, Rev. Charles Karuku, Todd Finney (aka Papa Bear), Rev. Steve Ekholm, Rev. Leana Cinquantia and Ken Adams. The event will be held both indoors and out (depending on the weather), there will be food available as well as music and fellowship. Everyone in Minnesota and beyond are invited to attend.
For more information call 651-233-8588 or check out their Facebook page “Revive Alive Rally”.
