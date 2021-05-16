Pine County is hoping to build up the area’s economy and bring more investment and housing to the region with the hire of a new economic development coordinator. Lezlie Sauter started the job on Monday, May 1, and said she is excited to focus on development activities and spurring business growth across Pine County.
She hopes to provide assistance to each city and township in the county – as well as the county as a whole – said that broadband has to be a focus for Pine County’s future.
Sauter, who grew up the Pine City area, worked for nearly 12 years at Lakes and Pines Community Action Council before taking the job of community development director for Pine City in 2017.
Pine County Administrator David Minke said that throughout Sauter’s career she has managed a complex portfolio of development projects including brownfield redevelopment, housing development and grant writing and administration. She also has direct experience working for economic development authorities and housing and redevelopment authorities.
