In a unanimous vote, the Hinckley-Finlayson School Board passed a resolution which will allow all schools in the district to re-open fully. The schools will be open for in person classes five days a week beginning September 8, 2020. Arrangements are also being made for distance learning and also a hybrid model.
As long as COVID-19 numbers in the county remain in the lowest category, the school will remain open five days a week for students Pre-K - 12th grade. The resolution also gives the superintendent the authority to move between learning options, hybrid or distance learning, after consulting with public health and the school board chair. “We hope to not have to move between the modes, but it could happen,” said Prater.
Learning options
As of Monday night’s meeting, there was only one family that has requested homeschooling options. At Hinckley Elementary there are approximately 39 students (parents) who are requesting distance learning and seven at Finlayson Elementary. In the high school, there are approximately 32 who are choosing distance learning. Both schools will be calling each family this week to get official decisions.
The high school will be set up with a block schedule. Students will be attending half of their classes one day, and the other half the next day. Elementary will be similar to the pod format as well.
PPE
The state is providing cloth masks for both students and staff along with three disposable masks for each student. Disinfectant has been purchased and will be used throughout the day, especially when students switch rooms.
Prater told the board they are communicating with teachers and staff to see if there are any specific requests for PPE, and will be ordering gloves for each building.
Students and staff will be required to wear a face covering throughout the day. According to the guidelines, there is no leeway for this, other than when they are outside, eating lunch, phy-ed or if they are in band and/or choir. If a student refuses to wear a mask, they will have to switch to distance learning. Additions have been made to the handbooks to include this information.
Transportation
The district is asking for parents to help with transportation as much as possible. “We won’t be kicking anyone off the busses,” said Prater. “We need to be able to space as much as possible. If we do go to the hybrid model, we do have to limit riders to 50% (of the capacity) however.”
Working with Pine County Public Health
The district is working with Pine County Public Health (PCPH) and will meet with them each week to keep track of the number of cases in the county and what to do if there is a suspected case in the district. Prater told the board parents are concerned about what the protocol will be if there is a suspected case in a classroom. “We will be following exactly what the public health guidance is. We will do exactly what Pine County Health or the Minnesota Department of Health tell us to,” he said. Prater went on to say that parents want to see those guidelines in writing and the PCPH department is working on getting that done. He is hoping to see that sometime in the next week.
The re-opening committee will continue to work to iron out all the details for a safe reopening as well as protocols for recess, phy-ed (at the high school level) as well as pep-fests and all school celebrations. Other areas they are still working on, including the final schedule for the elementary schools and teacher assignments for distance learning.
Attendance policy changes
Both elementary principal Bonnie Scullard and high school principal Brian Masterson asked for the authority to have some leniency in the attendance policy. “In our attendance policy I would like to add a statement that the principal will work with all families who exceed their 10 days of unexcused absences on making sure students are not truant due to COVID-19,” Masterson wrote in his report to the board. Scullard had a similar request and both were approved by the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.