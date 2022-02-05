Hinckley, MN (55037)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.