The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that it is putting state lands in Pine County – as well as five other Minnesota counties – starting on Dec. 1.
40 acre parcel
The Pine County land for sale is a 40 acre parcel northeast of Hinckley off of Old Government Road. The parcel is located in Barry Township. The property is composed of forested land and lowland.
The parcel is landlocked by private ownership, and there is no legal access to this parcel. The estimated market value of the land is $36,000, according to the 2021 assessment, and the minimum bid is $31,000.
Public auction online
Interested bidders can visit mndnr.gov/landsale to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale. Call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us with questions about a specific property.
Properties will be available for online bidding Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The DNR sells land at public auction in accordance with state statutes. This December’s online auction is in partnership with MinnBid, the Minnesota Department of Administration’s Surplus Services online auction website. Bidding on properties requires registering for an account on the MinnBid website.
10 parcels for sale
According to the DNR, the sale includes 10 total parcels for sale in Pine, Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties.
The parcels for sale include recreational and lakeshore properties as well as a 7.7 acre property with commercial development potential in the city of Cloquet.
“The DNR is fortunate to once again partner with the Department of Administration for our online land auction,” said Andrea Johnson, land sale coordinator for the DNR. “The option for full online participation creates an accessible and efficient way for the public to bid on state land.”
How funds are used
The DNR reports that its land sales help the department optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation, and economic opportunities for the state. Public lands provide support for natural resource-based economies, outdoor recreation opportunities, ecological benefits like clean air and water, and critical habitat for wildlife and rare plant species.
Selling land allows the DNR to remove land from its portfolio that is no longer meeting primary management objectives. Depending on the type of land sold, revenue from sales may go to the School Trust or provide funds to allow the DNR to invest in other, high priority land acquisitions.
People interested in public land sales can subscribe to receive emails about the land sale and future public land auctions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.