Hannah Bernhardt and Jason Misik live just outside of Finlayson on 160 acres of land with rolling hills and beautiful scenery. They own and operate Medicine Creek Farm, a farm that uses sustainable farm practices. They raise grass fed beef, lamb and pastured pork.
Their sustainable practices are primarily rotational grazing. All of their animals are outside all the time, meaning they don’t have a barn in the traditional sense.
Rotational grazing means they use division fences and temporary fences to create smaller paddocks within the larger pasture. The animals are moved daily or every other day to a new paddock. This practice, while a lot more work, is a soil health practice. It gives the grass a chance to rest and recover so the animals are not over grazing it.
This practice mimics nature, explained Hannah. For example, back when Minnesota was mostly tall grass prairies the large herds of bison would graze, but due to predators they were constantly on the move, so the grass was never grazed all the way to the ground.
Rotational grazing is encouraged by the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service. They have received EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) grants from the NRCS to install permanent fencing and water lines on their farm.
“It’s generally called regenerative agriculture,” said Jason. “The idea is that instead of depleting your resource, which is your soil, you are regenerating it by the manure and urine produced by the animals moving in conjunction with the carbon matter that they leave behind. Because you don’t let them graze it all the way down to stubble, you leave some there and they trample that material and that goes back and feeds the soil microbes.” Those microbes then break down and sequester carbon from the roots of the plants deeper into the soil.
“When you till soil you release carbon into the atmosphere, if you don’t till it, and you have animals on properly managed grasslands you can actually sequester carbon,” said Jason.
Studies have been done where net carbon negative beef can be raised. With every pound of beef produced, a pound of carbon can be sequestered from the atmosphere into the soil. From a human health standpoint studies have proven that grass fed beef is better for humans than corn fed beef.
They are seeing the practices they have implemented making a difference. From the way the forage looks compared to when they first began to now it is very different. They are seeing different species of forage come in as well, what is growing back is more dense and with broader leaves.
In the winter they use a process called winter bale grazing. The hay bales sit in the pasture in a grid and the cattle or sheep eat the bales down. “It takes about a year to see the results,” said Jason, “as the grass is slower to recover in those spots. However, we have drone footage of areas where we have done previous years bale grazing, and the lushest densest grass is in those areas.”
Jason and Hannah bought the land in 2016. They started out with approximately 20 ewes, two cows and 15 pigs. They began using temporary fencing that was powered by a solar charged battery. Now, when they lamb this spring they will have over 100 sheep and are at about 40-50 cattle. They also raise 20 pigs each year. The pigs are a little different however, as they are fed organic pig feed.
All of the meat they harvest is sold directly to the customer via their website.
The Barn
Jason, who has a fondness for old barns, found one for sale on the internet. It took him around 15 days to tear down the haymow portion of the barn, he labeled each piece with animal ear tags and made drawings so he would know how to put it back together later. The original barn was built in the 1880s in southern Minnesota. It sat in their shed for a bit as he built a new base for it. Once that was completed, it took him approximately a month to put it back together.
Part of their hope for the future of the building is to bring people together to learn the practices of sustainable farming. Osprey Wilds brings grad students out each year to see what practices they utilize at Medicine Creek Farm. With agritourism on the rise, they also finished the first floor of the barn as a living space which they plan to rent out to visitors looking to give their kids or grandkids a first hand experience of the farm.
They are also in the process of creating a small farm store in the new barn to sell their product directly from the farm.
About Jason and Hannah
Hannah is from southern Minnesota and Jason from the Twin Cities area. They began looking for the right place to begin their farming adventure. After a quick internet search, and visiting dozens of farms, they landed on the 160 acres in Finlayson.
When he is not farming, Jason is a freelancer as a set builder/decorator for commercials. Hannah works the farm full time. They are very grateful for the help of their families who come and help during the calving and lambing season.
Hannah is very involved in the world of sustainable farming. She is part of many farming organizations such as Minnesota Farmers Union, Land Stewardship Project, National Young Farmers Coalition and Sustainable Farming Association.
Farming is in Hannah’s blood as she grew up on a corn and soybean farm in southern Minnesota. She didn’t think she wanted to be a farmer at first and moved out to the east coast and had other careers. It was out there that she was introduced to sustainable farming.
She worked for a year as an apprentice at a 1,200 acre grass fed livestock farm in upstate New York, and her passion grew from there.
They both have taken classes to learn the ins and outs of sustainable farming. They have also learned from other farmers. They were very much inspired by a trip they took to North Dakota to visit the farm of Gabe Brown. They learned about how sustainable practices can benefit not only the animals and humans, but also how it benefits the ecosystem.
Their Dogs
Jason and Hannah also raise and sell livestock guardian dogs thanks to mentorship from Janet McNally who breeds the dogs outside Hinckley. They are a mix of four different livestock guardian dog breeds: Maremma, Spanish Mastiff, Polish Tatra and Central Asian Shepherd. They are considered close guarding dogs, which means they will stay with the animals.
“They know their job,” said Hannah.
The dogs know what they are doing by instinct, Jason and Hannah explained. They are bonded to the animals as puppies and know how to protect the livestock with minimal training. There is a huge demand for these dogs and they get customers from all over the country and even Canada.
Pine County is a high wolf kill area, said Hannah. “We know the dogs are doing their job, it’s pretty amazing that we haven’t lost any livestock to the wolves.”
“It takes about four adult dogs who know what they are doing to keep predators at bay,” Jason explained. Rotational grazing also helps make it easier for the dogs to protect the livestock as well.
Advice for those looking at sustainable farming
“As much as possible get the straight dope from those that are doing it, be realistic” said Jason.
“Work on a farm, such as an internship, so you get the real idea what farming is like,” said Hannah.
Other advice Hannah has for those looking to start a sustainable farm or change their practices is to take courses offered by county extension offices or The Land Stewardship Project.
“Don’t get it in your head that you need a barn or a $50,000 tractor in order to farm,” said Hannah. Start small, she says.
For more information on Medicine Creek Farm and their sustainable farming practices, visit their website at
