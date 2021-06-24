An Askov woman was seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle hit the bicycle she was riding along Highway 23 near Bruno on the morning of June 9.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Wednesday, June 9 at approximately 7:40 a.m. a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Crystal Joy Griffin, 30, of Kerrick was heading southbound on Highway 23 and approaching mile marker 302 near Bruno when it approached a woman on a bicycle – Stefanie Ann Youngberg, 45, of Askov.
The state patrol reports that the Yukon then struck the bicycle from behind.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Air Ambulance, Askov Fire, Essentia Health ambulance and the DNR all responded to the crash.
Youngberg was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. Griffin was not injured.
Roads were dry at the time of the incident, and alcohol was not involved with the crash.
