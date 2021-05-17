After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sounds of music will finally return to Hinckley’s Westside Park. Sweet Summer Sounds will be entering its fifth year of bringing unique entertainment to the downtown area.
The initial series of concerts was funded entirely by the city of Hinckley.
Since that time, all the programs that followed have received some form of grant funding from East Central Regional Arts Council for continued operation.
An outstanding lineup of musical and artistic talent will fill the summer air this year, starting with the first concert on Thursday, June 24.
All of the concerts will be held at the Hinckley Westside Park Bandshell and will all start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings, except for the final event which will be held on Tuesday, August 3.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
As in previous years, in case of inclement weather the entertainment will still be held but will move indoors to the Hinckley Community Center, just a stone’s throw away from the Westside Park Bandshell.
In addition to your local newspaper, concert updates can be found on Facebook’s “Sweet Summer Sounds 2021” web page: https://bit.ly/3uCyFab
