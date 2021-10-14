The words 9-1-1, Stop-Drop-Roll, Get Out-Stay Out and smoke alarms are just a few words that are focused on during the “Fire Safety Week” talks to the elementary kids. The Hinckley Fire Department takes part in this each year with great pride, in hoping to bring to light the focus of saving a child’s life or their loved ones. Fire Safety Week is observed usually the first full week in October each year.
This year we were once again able to have the Kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd grade all come to the fire hall for a presentation from some of our firefighters. We also went to the elementary school for the pre-school classes. This has become a favorite event for some of the firefighters in demonstrating our equipment and turnout gear to the youngsters. To see the eyes light up and the excitement is so rewarding to many of us. Topics of dialing 9-1-1, knowing your address, getting out and staying out are preached to them. We also send homework home with them… We ask for them to have their parents, grandparents, and family test their smoke detectors for them. The kids need to hear them and know the difference in sounds from alarm clocks, phones, and other alarms.
We go over campfires, making a great smores snack, and what to do if your clothes become on fire! The STOP - DROP- and ROLL is encouraged! Covering the face to protect their eyes, nose, and mouth is taught as well when they roll. Kids are encouraged to practice in the leaves at home.
We have the kids see a firefighter get dressed in full gear to show the transformation to what we sound and look like when we arrive for help. To many this can be scary, but for the kids to see that we are still the same guys underneath the outfit is important. We truly hope the kids get a chance to hear about fire safety and what to do. Our goal is to save any life if we can with our presentations for these kids. Parents, here are some pointers for you to practice at home.
Smoke Detectors - test them and change the batteries
Have a meeting place outside if ever a fire Teach the kids your address/fire number/911 Get out and stay out!
Stop-Drop-Roll - have them practice in the leaves
Check your chimneys before that first fire
The firefighters at the Hinckley fire hall hope that our time and commitment to teaching the young kids will help prevent tragedy. We love the opportunity to help the community and to serve to the best of our ability.
