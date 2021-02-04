The Old School Art Center Board wants to send our praise to a woman who has cared about and influenced everyone she came in contact with. Mary Thorvig was a woman who quietly came into a room, assessed the needs and got others involved to help correct or add to the good of the whole.
Personally, I met Mary and Chris many years ago. At the time, I didn’t know she would come to have such a special place in my heart.
On behalf of the Old School Arts Board, we want to recognize this great lady and send our condolences to her family and the whole community.
OSAC President
Cheryl Burns
