More than 200 witnessed the highest level of professional enjoyment from our community’s royalty. This extravaganza was the Hinckley Ambassador Pageant, held last Saturday at Westside Park.
No wavering of anybody’s attention was detected throughout the audience, and the entire program ran about an hour and a half.
All 30 visiting royalty were glad they came, and many traveled long distances. Miss Great Lakes, Whitni Minton, drove 210 miles from Owatonna and plans to be at each upcoming Hinckley Ambassador Pageant. Others hailed from Frederic, River Falls and Stoughton, Wisconsin. From Minnesota they came from Askov, Duluth, Finlayson, Lindstrom, New Brighton, Owatonna, Sandstone, St. Michael, Watertown and Waverly.
Kelsey Odendahl kicked off the program by singing our National Anthem. The emcees were Al Wolter for the Little Miss Hinckley Ambassadors and Clark Peterson for the Miss Hinckley Ambassadors.
The winners crowned Little Miss Hinckley Ambassadors are Aubree Blowers and Marlowe Zabrok. Winners crowned Miss Hinckley Ambassadors are Sophia Hopkins, Jana Leger and Kendall Von Rueden.
The toughest job was being a judge. State title queens who appeared at Hinckley’s Carnivals agreed. We appreciate their willingness to have taken on this very difficult task. Judges for Miss Hinckley Ambassador were Whitni Minton, September Patterson, Bruce Williams, John Rostberg, Ellen Marie Harth, Isabella Lindahl and Katelyn France. Judges for Little Miss Hinckley Ambassador were Lori Klar, Laura Soens, Veronica Bork and Charlotte Bork.
For many years, Amanda Ford continually laid the foundation for the Ambassador program. Last Saturday’s pageants could not have come out as well, if she had not done so.
As the new director of the Hinckley Ambassadors, Sandy Williams-Osterdyk plunged into developing and producing the pageants. And her aura of professionalism was also enjoyed behind-the-scenes. Sandy’s abilities are like a pro who has already been doing it for a lifetime.
Hinckley has often been Minnesota’s prime place where state title queens meet. Sandy said that we are bringing that back, next year. However, we did have three at this year’s event. Two were Miss Great Lakes, Whitni Minton (Competition was from throughout our state) and Miss Teen Minnesota USA, Gwendolyn Buchanan, from Duluth.
For 40 years, Hinckleyites and Carnivalites have asked, “When for the first time is Hinckley going to have a state title queen?” As was revealed last Saturday, we do have one and she was crowned two months ago. Hannah Davis is Modern America Miss Minnesota and she also completed her reign as the 2019 Miss Hinckley Ambassador.
Starting next year, a third title will debut. It willl be the Junior Miss Hinckley Ambassador for girls going into sixth grade.
This year’s Hinckley Ambassador program resonated so well that these pageants will be a main event at Hinckley’s future Corn & Clover Carnivals. After all, the deepest delightful impressions make lifetime memories.
