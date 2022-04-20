The City of Hinckley invites residents to join them for a Community Input Meeting to help guide the city council as they plan to address the Community Center and Library facility needs.
The meeting will be held on Monday, April 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hinckley Community Center located at 102 Dunn Ave. N. in Hinckley.
The goal is to gain feedback from Community members on options for moving the library and utilization of the existing Community Center.
“We are a small town with a large sense of community,” said City Administrator Kyle Morell. “We welcome opportunities to accommodate new growth, and seek new ideas from residents, businesses, and visitors. Please call (320-384-7491) or email (cityadmin@cityofhinckley.com) me at any time if you have questions.”
