The spring, summer and fall are looking much brighter. The sun has finally come out and our garden club, spring sports and elementary recess are getting the sunshine and exercise that kids of all ages need so much right now.
The biggest news that I am sure you have heard is that the mask mandate will be lifted no later than July 1st. We are planning no mandatory masks for summer school or this fall.
If you are a parent who was keeping your child in distance learning or homeschooling due to the mask mandate, please know that we cannot wait to have your child back in school, in person, as soon as you are ready.
Summer school will be held the last week of July and the first two weeks of August. We are working on transportation, there will be breakfast and lunch, and we ask all parents to reach out to your principal to get more information. High School students will have an extra couple weeks of summer school that works around sports practice if they need extra credit recovery or sports eligibility.
Graduation is still scheduled for the regular date of Sunday, May 30. The graduation will be at the football field. Mr. Masterson is putting details on Facebook periodically.
Vaccines are now available to 16 and 17 year olds. It is probable that 12- 15 year olds will be eligible soon. If you want more information about the vaccines, call Nurse Maria Bernhardt at school. She is very up to date and can get you information. Most of our local clinics are hosting free vaccine clinics periodically.
The HES Garden Club is meeting again. If you are interested in participating, call Mrs. Ausmus or Mr. Schiller at Hinckley Elementary School.
Rob Prater is the superintendent of the Hinckley-Finlayson School District. He may be reached at rprater@isd2165.org.
