A son of Pine City is returning next week to share his story of family, discovery and the great outdoors.
Back in 2012, Tim Werner, his father Bob and his son Jack took a backpacking trip together to Michigan’s Isle Royale, a national park entirely surrounded by Lake Superior. The story of the times they had and the memories they share is the subject of Werner’s first book, “Human Nature” – and is the subject of the Pine City Reads event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Three Twenty Brewing Co.
Tim Werner said he remembers moving to Pine City as a second grader.
“I’ve always thought of Pine City as an idyllic place to grow up: small enough to be a true community where people know each other and help each other, but big enough to offer most of the opportunities and services that one would desire in a hometown,” Werner said. “Plus, it’s just the right distance from the Twin Cities for work commutes and additional cultural offerings.”
He and his wife Kris now live in Laporte, Minnesota, after spending a number of years in the cities.
“Our family had always been an outdoors-oriented group, taking many camping and hiking trips together as I was growing up,” he said. “Backpacking is the natural step-up from that in terms of a more rugged outdoor experience. So when my son was a teenager, I thought it would be fun to try a backpacking trip with the three generations of Werner men.
“It was challenging to find the exact moment when Dad was still young enough to be able to handle the rigors of backpacking, and Jack still found it interesting enough to compete with the other things teenagers want to do. And 2012 was our ‘moment.’ Dad was 74-years old and Jack was 17. So off to Isle Royale we went.”
It was quite a trip for the three men, with adventures shared, discoveries made and lessons learned. Afterward, Werner found that people seemed to enjoy hearing stories of the trip as much as he enjoyed telling them.
“Some of them encouraged me to write the stories down, and as I pondered the idea I decided that the collection of these stories could make a fun novella,” he said. “So I spent a few years outlining the stories and then headed back to Isle Royale in 2019, solo, to repeat the exact route that we’d taken seven years earlier, to refresh my memory and make the details more vivid.”
He said that after he returned from the 2019 trip he began a months-long process of collecting all his notes and organizing the story that he wanted to tell.
“The actually writing took place over the winter of 2019-2020,” he said. “It was the perfect antidote for the cabin fever that comes from a long winter in the northwoods of Minnesota.”
This was his first long-form writing project, though he had long been interested in language and storytelling.
“As the head of branding and marketing for Sleep Number, I saw what a powerful tool great copywriting could be, as we told the stories of the lives that had been changed by our product,” Werner explained. “That experience, combined with the inspiration I felt when reading truly great literature (like the transcendent ‘A River Runs Through It,’ by Norman Maclean), convinced me to give it a try.
“You don’t just sit down and start writing a story,” he said. “You have to consider exactly when the story begins and ends, what to include and what to leave out, how to handle character quotes and dialog when you can’t recall every detail, what your thematic messages will be, and more. I definitely didn’t fully grasp all of what I was getting into, and that was a parallel to the trip itself.
“Sometimes you have to move ahead, confident that you will figure it out and with full anticipation that the end result will be wonderful. In both cases – the trip and the book – it certainly was.”
Though he shares a number of interesting and moving episodes across the course of his book, he said his favorite moment came near the end of their hike, at a time when his father Bob seemed to be at the end of his rope.
“He was exhausted and in great pain from the physical toll of the previous days and told me he couldn’t take one more step,” Werner said. “This was alarming news to me, since we had many difficult miles left to cover that day. In the driving rain, on the muddy trail, Dad laid down and closed his eyes. And I was out of ways to motivate him.
“As it turned out, I found out what really fueled Dad in times like this. It was the energy he drew from random people we met on the trail. And we were fortunate enough to have three encounters with other hikers that energized Dad to the point where he could make it all the way to our final destination.
Werner said that memory of that moment still amazes him to this day.
“It ... delivered us from a hopeless predicament to an exalted outcome,” he said.
All three Werner men will be on hand for the Pine City Reads event on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at Three Twenty Brewing Co. (135 5th Street SE in Pine City), and are excited to share more stories from “Human Nature.”
“It’s a real privilege to be able to share our story with our hometown,” Werner said. “I want to thank the Pine City Reads committee for selecting my book and the entire community for all of the positive feedback. Dad and Jack and I are really looking forward to discussing our story. I hope to see you there.”
