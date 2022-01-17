Minnesota is Mother Nature’s playground. It offers many outdoor activities throughout the seasons. Many Minnesotians enjoy snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing, hiking and more.
Miles of freshly groomed trails beckon outdoor enthusists to visit St. Croix State Forest for various outdoor activities, including skiing, snowmobiling, dog sledding and more. Both the ski and snowmobile trails were recently groomed after snowfalls dropped up to a foot in some areas. The trails wind through peaceful, scenic woodlands, marshes and rivers covered under a sparkling blanket of fresh snow. A variety of animals call the forest home and sometimes make an appearance, much to the delight of park guests.
The forest is located on the outskirts of Hinckley in Pine County and borders the Minnesota-Wisconsin state lines.
The park has 127 miles of hiking trails, 21 miles of mountain bike trails, 5.5 miles of surfaced bike trails and 75 miles of horse trails, according to the St. Croix State Forest website. In winter, the park maintains 11 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails that are perfect for a beginer. There are also 80 miles of groomed snowmobile trails and one mile of a winter hiking trail. A snowshoeing trail is available, or users can snowshoe throughout the park, excluding groomed ski trails. The park has warming houses available during the winter also.
The trails connect with Chengwatana, St. Croix state forests and connecting grant-in-aid trails as well.
While many state parks offer fun events such as snow shoe hikes, unfortunately, St. Croix State Park no longer has a Naturalist on staff at this time and will not have interpretive programs during any season until further notice.
Nearby Carlton County houses Jay Cooke State Park. They offer a variety of snowshoe hikes, including Winter Encounters and a Full Moon Snowshoe hike. Check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource website for cancelations and a schedule of upcoming winter events at state parks.
Camping with some limited electric sites is available all year. Restrooms are in the lodge building at the campground and at the trail center are open year-round. Vault toilets (porta-potties) in the park are also available year-round. Restrooms and outside water in the campgrounds are available May 6, 2022 through October 3, 2022.
Ski passes are sold in the park and snowshoe rental is available for a small fee of $6 at the office during normal business hours weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The park is located at 30065 St. Croix Park Road, Hinckley, Minn. 55037. For more information call 320-280-7880 or email stcroix.statepark@state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.