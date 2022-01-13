The KCAA Vasaloppet Art Show is back live and in-person for 2022. We are inviting you to join us for this dynamic art show which is held in conjunction with the ski race, Feb. 11-13. The show will also be held virtually on the Kanabec County Art Association website: kanabeccountyartassociation.com.
Call for Artists
Any artist over 18 years of age is invited to enter up to two recent original works of art. This year we are encouraging participants to enter an additional piece that is skiing related in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vasaloppet ski race. (Maximum three entries.) Entry forms may be found at Mora’s Oak Gallery and Vasaloppet USA headquarters, both located on Union Street. All entrants must upload a photo of each art piece to the KCAA website by following prompts under KCAA Vasaloppet Art Show Page. All entries and photos are due by Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
In-person: Show is held at the Mora Public Library lower level, west entrance. The event is free and open to the public. Hours for the show are: Friday, Feb. 11, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come be inspired and enjoy the works of our area’s vibrant art community.
Virtual: Show goes live at midnight on Friday, Feb.10, 2022.
If you have questions, or need an entry form sent to you, please email: art.kcaa@yahoo.com.
