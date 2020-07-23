Consent agenda at the Hinckley city council meeting held July 14 was primarily renewals of liquor licenses across the city, showing the economy is still regaining its strength.
Firehouse Liquors manager Phil Taggert made his monthly report. Reopening has gone well with new procedures for staff and customer safety. Customers are happy to return and Taggert plans to increase hours in the near future as business continues to increase steadily. Much discussion centered around a requested leave of absence for a city employee of the store. Due to the request being made in order to take a temporary job, the council denied the request for leave, citing that it is a bad precedent to set for city employees. They were concerned that future employees could leave for new jobs at any time and that would negatively impact city functioning.
Water and Sewer
Budget updates also showed the economy is picking up. Water and sewer revenues are still not fully recovered but they have improved. The council determined they will not assess late fees at this time because shut-offs are still prohibited by the Governor’s Peacetime Emergency order. In addition, some qualifying CARES Act funding has been received.
Planning Commission
The planning commission met on June 23 to address two conditional use permits (CUP). Hinckley Storage and Rental requested a permit to build two additional buildings at the current location. Dollar General requested to reduce the number of parking spaces required in the new development below what is minimally required by city zoning codes. After much discussion about safety, noise and screening, the planning commission supported Dollar General’s request if they put up six foot privacy fences and trees that extend above the fence. The city council approved the planning commission’s recommendations with no further discussion.
Maintenance worker needed
The city continues to need a Maintenance Worker II. Discussion of the current job description and key changes were made. Chief among them was the change to require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) for the position, in order to ensure all city maintenance workers can operate all vehicles. Applications are being reviewed this week to hopefully bring a hiring proposal to the council next month.
Covid-19
In order to promote social distancing and increase public health, some CARES Act funding can be used for building improvements. The council approved a project to move the Hinckley Library entrance to the south side of the building. The project costs are estimated at about $10,000 and are fully refundable.
Mayor Don Zeman spoke at length about ensuring residents are continuing to be supported throughout the COVID pandemic. There are many resources available to people but he fears individuals will not reach out to the city for support. Instead they will talk to their friends and neighbors. Zeman stated, “a senior citizen that’s in need will probably not call, but hopefully their neighbor will, and I will take the time to get back to whoever needs help.” Discussion centered on how to begin a public outreach campaign to inform residents that the city is a centralized resource for them and reassure them that he and the city want to do as much as they can to help community members throughout this time.
Horseshoe pit
The VFW requested approval of horseshoe pits at the site of the old skate park (at Westside Park). As this has been underutilized, the area has a fence, and there will be no cost to the city, council members enthusiastically approved the plan and renovations are authorized to begin at the VFW discretion.
Housing project discussed
The city was approached by the firm Zenith Development with interest in building market rate apartments. The proposal was for three 18-20 unit buildings designed with outdoor access for each unit. Zenith preferred the property behind Koppy Motors. The council has already committed that property to the senior housing project and while they recognize affordable housing is an issue overall, they determined that senior housing is the greater need. Further discussion of other city lands determined the only tract large enough had water and sewer challenges. The city will inform Zenith they are welcome to proceed with acquiring private land and make a new proposal, however, city land is not going to be made available based on the plans they proposed.
