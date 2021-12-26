The Hinckley City Council approved the final levy for $933,134 or 1.57%, up from the 1.03% increase the year before, said Kyle Morell, city administrator. He explained that the increase is due to the increased value of taxable land in the area. In other words, property values in the county have risen in the last year.
The levy is used to fund city services, he explained. It is distributed between five funds, $728,360 for the General fund, $43,298 for the fire department, $16,000 for the library, $60,000 for the Parks and Recreation fund and $82,848 for the Public Safety Building Debt Service.
The levy also helps pay for policing services, public works and the annual street maintenance program out of the General fund.
He said a large project is set to begin in the spring of 2022. The two water towers are due to be painted and will cost an estimated $1 million. The towers are painted every 25-30 years. Residents will not see an increase in the water usage rate in 2022, but they will see an increase on their sewer bill.
“The city has increased the sewer base rate from $5.25 to $10 and added a water base rate of $5,” Morell said. “The base rate applies to each account. Apartment complexes and hotels will pay multiple base rates based on the number of units in the building. The sewer rate will increase 2% from $8.76 to $8.94 per thousand gallons used.”
The city will issue a bond to pay for the water tower project. That bond will take the place of previous bonds that have been paid off.
