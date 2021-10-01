We are living in a time where most people live with so much fear. Everywhere we look, there seems to be some painful, intense, or frightening situation happening. COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, there is war in Afghanistan, an earthquake in Haiti, flooding in New York, drought in Minnesota, and California is on fire. The news stations are rife with tragedy. So, when will it stop? Is this the end of the world?
God gave us that answer long ago and promised that it all be over soon. He did not leave us in the dark and afraid. God gave us scriptures to have a better understanding of His plan for us. He sealed it when he gave His only son as a substitution for our death. It is well because God loves us. Scriptures assure “while we wait for the blessed hope—the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus, who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good.” Titus 2:13. We may not be at the end of times yet, but it is on the horizon. Jesus says, “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.” Matthew 24:6-8.
However, we must be ready for the soon coming of our Lord. We have reason to sing It Is Well because our God reigns. “Then will appear the sign of the Son of Man in heaven. And then all the peoples of the earth will mourn when they see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven, with power and great glory.” Matthew 24:30. Indeed, it is well because sin will be no more. It will be the end of suffering. Therefore, be courageous; our God is in our midst through it all.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9.
Jude Senatus is the pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at jude.senatus@mnsda.com
