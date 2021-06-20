In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, the Hinckley News asked area dads for their best advice. Here’s what they have to say:
Hinckey-Finlayson High School Principal Brian Masterson, Hinckley
“Just be there. Go to their events, go to school and talk to their teachers, be there to hear about their day. Give your kids the time and make sure you take the time to listen.”
(0) comments
