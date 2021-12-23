Once again the Hinckley community came together to prove just how awesome they are. The results of the second annual “Will Light for Food” lighting contest are in. By voting for their favorite decorated houses, the community’s donations raised over $2,600 in cash plus 347 lbs. of food which was donated to Family Pathway’s Food Shelf.
There were 16 houses that participated in the lighting contest. This year’s first place winner was house #14 105 Carriage Hill Dr., second place went to house #6 37346 Carp Rd and third to house #12 415 1st St SW.
The contest was sponsored by Farmers Insurance - Kroschel and Associates, Slims Service, Woodlands National Bank, R&S Hardware and the Hinckley News.
