In the inaugural “Will Light for Food” lighting contest there were 14 participants. This year’s honors go to the Keith Hopkins family. They were voted the number one light display in Hinckley. In all the contest raised 699 lbs. of food plus cash donations totaling $500. Congratulations Keith and family!
The contest was sponsored by Farmer’s Insurance, Slim’s Service, Woodland’s National Bank and the Hinckley News. Get your idea’s ready for next year!
