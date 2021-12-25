‘Tis the season where all around our county you will see homes, businesses and lamp posts adorned with its namesake. Garland, trees and wreaths made of pine and other evergreens are draped about declaring the season. For those that value DIY and locally made wares, there is a holiday decoration option that provides a continual circle of giving back in our community.
PHASE-Industries serves individuals with developmental disabilities or mental illness. Their services focus on employment development, community integration, skill-building, and social, recreational and therapeutic activities. Staff organize that integration through programs and projects which provide opportunities for their participants.
Like many of their projects, the idea to sell wreaths came about a few years ago in a staff brainstorming session. With a focus on how they can have more involvement and inclusion in the community, PHASE hopes to design programs that will develop, help, encourage, and transform their participants. “We are trying to develop their skills and get them more involved,” says Joel Burch.
Burch is a direct support paraprofessional at PHASE, and is the new project manager of the wreaths this year. In his 17 years at PHASE, he has helped countless participants “set personal goals, focus on their skill sets, and find the things they enjoy and want to accomplish,” and then helped develop a plan to meet those goals.
When it comes to making wreaths, everyone at PHASE gets included. “We have some that gravitate more towards the making of the wreaths. Some say they want to cut the boughs and be outside,” says Burch. Others assemble the wreaths or do the door to door selling and delivery.
The materials for the wreaths are sourced from local properties. Community members donate their land and trees to trim boughs off of. PHASE then shows up with a crew and tarps and starts cutting away. PHASE has built up quite a network of material donors and customers.
Wreaths are delivered to homes and businesses in Sandstone, Finlayson, Mora, Pine City, and North Branch.
PHASE takes their participants door to door, meeting people and putting faces to the organization. They show businesses photos of their wreaths and make an easy sell. Burch says, “People will say ‘nobody makes wreaths like you; they're not this chintzy little thing.
You guys really have these luscious big wreaths.’ It's a big project because of the quality of the work.”
This year PHASE had over 200 places to deliver wreaths to, but it's not a job to them. “Our participants really enjoy it; it's fun to see them having fun,” says Burch. The proceeds from the wreaths go right back into the PHASE program and help in whatever area is needed. This helps provide a mutually beneficial relationship between the community and PHASE.
Mark your calendars for next November to get your order in early. If you weren’t able to purchase a wreath this year, there may be other opportunities to support PHASE. Burch says, “We encourage people to go to our website, see what we do, and see our mission statement.
That way PHASE isn’t an abstract concept, and they can see pictures and see the work. Once you get a sense of the company, what our mission is, and what we do, then you can call and find ways to involve yourself.”
