Grab your chairs and get ready to enjoy a fun filled day with your family and community. Cheer for your favorite parade float, listen to music and eat foods from a variety of vendors. The Hinckley Chamber of Commerce is excitedly preparing for the 2021 Corn and Clover Carnival after a forced hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Some new things coming to Hinckley’s annual celebration include a medallion hunt, which will start on Monday, July 5. The winner will be announced on Saturday night at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Hinckley V.F.W. Post #388 and Kroschel Insurance.
Other new items include the Zuhrah Steel Drum Band and the Osman DaddyO’s Shrine Unit. The Zuhrah Steel Drum band consists of 8-15 members playing one of four types of steel drums and other percussion instruments. The Osman DaddyO’s “drift back to childhood on their big-wheel tricycles in order to honor the children they serve. The group does choreographed tricks and spins that are meant to be a nod to all of the neat-o-tricks and dreams they discovered as kids.”
Carnival will start on Friday, July 9 with the Midway up in full swing including rides, food stands and bingo. The annual sidewalk chalk art contest is also a go, it will be held from 1-4 p.m. The Hinckley Ambassadors coronation begins at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m. music will begin for the street dance.
Saturday morning kicks off with the Hinckley Volunteer Fire Department cooking up pancakes at the Fire Hall from 7:30-9:30 a.m., be sure to stop and support our local fire department! After eating the delicious pancakes, it will be time to find your spot for “One of Minnesota’s Best Small Town Parades.” This year the parade begins with a flyover by a WWII B25 J Bomber.
Magical Moments Princesses and the Hinckley Royalty will be available on Main Street after the parade to meet and wow the kiddos! Other events for the young ones include a sawdust pile, arm band rides and a kiddie parade at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday nights street dance, sponsored by the Hinckley Athletic Association, will be headlined by Donny Buck and the Rock-A-Billy Revue, it begins at 8 p.m. At Dusk be prepared to be amazed by a beautiful fireworks display sponsored by local businesses.
Carnival organizer Barb Woody would like to say thank you to all the sponsors of this year’s Corn and Clover Carnival, with a special thank you to the Diamond and Grand Finale sponsors.
