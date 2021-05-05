Northern Exposures Photography Club comes to Pine Center for the Arts

The Pine Center for the Arts welcomes the Northern Exposures Photography Club to its gallery space this May with the Opening Reception scheduled for Friday, May 14th from 4 - 7 PM.
With 18 members who are exhibiting 35 pieces of art, the show promises a wide variety of subject matter.
“Most of the members find their subjects in nature; however, members are encouraged to create photographs of whatever catches their interest or eye,” said NEPC member Don Kaddatz.
Founded in 2002, the Northern Exposures Photography Club began with four members who had a deep interest in learning more about and sharing photography. NEPC has grown to 30 members who share a passion for representing their vision of the world through the medium of photography.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 14. The gallery will be open throughout the month of May. Regular gallery hours are 3-5 pm on Thursdays, 4-6 pm on Fridays and 10 am-12 pm on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public. Covid safety protocols will be observed.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
