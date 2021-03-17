Arley J. Kendall
January 15, 1930 - March 7, 2021
Arley James Kendall, 91, of Hinckley passed away on March 7, 2021 at Golden Horizons Nursing Home in Sandstone. Arley resided at his home in Hinckley until two months ago after a broken hip brought him to a nursing home for rehabilitation.
He was the son of Arley & Matilda “Tillie” (Campbell) Kendall born to them on January 15, 1930.
He married Loretta Gruett on June 17, 1950 and they had four children. Arley worked on the family farm for years and worked at Hopkins Sand & Gravel for 28 years until he retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting agates, wood working, welding creations, restoring tractors, driving his tractors and GMC truck in parades, loving on his German shepherds, four-wheeling with family and his buddies in the “Over the Hill Gang”. Arley was known for his outgoing personality, wit and teasing.
Arley was preceded in death by his parents, his son Scott and granddaughter Angela Kendall.
He is survived by his wife Loretta of 70 years. Children Brian (Mary) Kendall of Rush City, Kim (Gloria) Kendall of Hinckley, Ginger (Brian) Leach of Askov. Sister, Shirley Mooney of St. Louis Park. Nine Grandchildren, Sandy Kendall, Stephanie Dahl, Heather Hoops, Josh Kendall, Kristy Bieder, Anita Kendall, Casey Nilsson, Kelly Jo Leach, Terron “Eddie” Roberts. Seventeen Great Grandchildren, Abigail Kipka, Mackenzie Bieder, Carter Kipka, Vinny Keys, Brielle Nilsson, Niko Keys, Hannah Quam, Weston Nilsson, Maverick Bieder, Jaxie Dahl, Cashton Dahl, Tatum Keys, Brooke Quam, Stetson Bieder, Bricker Dahl, Maci Roberts & Tristan Roberts.
Grandpa’s are there to help children get into the mischief that they haven’t thought of yet.
A private family service was held with Pastor Brenda Wicklund officiating, casketbearers were; Josh Kendall, Josh Dahl, Chris Bieder, Collin Quam, Rick Keys, Terron Roberts, Mike Hoops and Matt Nillson.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota
